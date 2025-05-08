Brad Arnold, lead singer of rock band 3 Doors Down, best known for their 2000 hit Kryptonite, has shared heartbreaking news with fans, revealing he has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

In a video message posted this week, the 46-year-old frontman explained that the cancer, identified as clear cell renal carcinoma, has metastasised to his lung. As a result, the band has made the difficult decision to cancel their upcoming US tour, which included dates with Creed.

“Hey, everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you’re having a great day today,’ he began. ‘I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today. So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasised into my lung. And it’s stage 4, and that’s not real good.”

Despite the seriousness of his condition, Arnold remained upbeat and grounded in his faith: