Have you ever considered replacing your pizza dough with cookie dough? Apparently TikTok has!

Of course we had to give it a try!

Jonesy & Amanda tried it

Recipe

Ingredients:

Cookie dough mix

Tomato paste

Grated cheese

Pepperoni

Method:

Roll the cookie dough into a circle. Add tomato paste on top. Sprinkle cheese. Add pepperoni. Cook on 180°C for 12 minutes.