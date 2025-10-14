Jonesy & Amanda decided to channel their inner outlaws this morning by whipping up a bowl of Cowboy Cereal – a wild breakfast creation loaded with crunch, sweetness, and… meat.

Yes, you read that right – MEAT IN MILK!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 x egg
  • 200g mince
  • 1tbsp cocoa
  • 2tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp brown sugar
  • Milk

Method:

  1. Combine an egg to your mince.
  2. Mix and roll into small balls.
  3. Place the balls into the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes on 180°C.
  4. Once cooked, drizzle maple syrup on top of the balls.
  5. Combine brown sugar, salt and cocoa.
  6. Mix the balls until they are fully coated.
  7. Once coated, add milk and enjoy.
