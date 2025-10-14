Jonesy & Amanda decided to channel their inner outlaws this morning by whipping up a bowl of Cowboy Cereal – a wild breakfast creation loaded with crunch, sweetness, and… meat.
Yes, you read that right – MEAT IN MILK!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 x egg
- 200g mince
- 1tbsp cocoa
- 2tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- Milk
Method:
- Combine an egg to your mince.
- Mix and roll into small balls.
- Place the balls into the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes on 180°C.
- Once cooked, drizzle maple syrup on top of the balls.
- Combine brown sugar, salt and cocoa.
- Mix the balls until they are fully coated.
- Once coated, add milk and enjoy.