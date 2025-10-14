Jonesy & Amanda decided to channel their inner outlaws this morning by whipping up a bowl of Cowboy Cereal – a wild breakfast creation loaded with crunch, sweetness, and… meat.

Yes, you read that right – MEAT IN MILK!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 x egg

200g mince

1tbsp cocoa

2tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp salt

2 tsp brown sugar

Milk

Method:

Combine an egg to your mince. Mix and roll into small balls. Place the balls into the air fryer and cook for 10 minutes on 180°C. Once cooked, drizzle maple syrup on top of the balls. Combine brown sugar, salt and cocoa. Mix the balls until they are fully coated. Once coated, add milk and enjoy.