Country music legend Dolly Parton has revealed she’s putting new music “on hold” as she continues to grieve the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who sadly passed away in March at the age of 82.

Speaking on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the 9 to 5 hitmaker admitted that writing lyrics has become too “emotional” in the wake of losing her partner of nearly 59 years.

“(There are) several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it,” she said.

“I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

The 79-year-old icon added: “I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now. There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes. … I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Parton, known not only for her songwriting but for her deep faith, says her spirituality has helped her cope with the profound loss.

In a recent interview with The Independent, she shared: “I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday.

And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we’ve built together. You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that’s the hardest part.”

Despite feeling the weight of loneliness, Parton said she finds comfort in knowing her husband is no longer in pain.

“I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to. And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore. But that still doesn’t make up for the loss and the loneliness of it.”