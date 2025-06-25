A new documentary will take a closer look at the remarkable life of Olivia Newton-John.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nicole Newnham (Crip Camp), the feature-length film is currently in production for Netflix.

Blending personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and intimate reflections from close friends and collaborators, the documentary will trace Olivia’s journey from her early years in Australia to her meteoric rise as a global pop icon and screen legend. It’s hoped the film will also spotlight her tireless advocacy for wellness and cancer research.

Described as a story of quiet resilience and extraordinary talent, the project aims to explore how ONJ defied doubters, battled unimaginable personal challenges, and as per the release, helped shape pop music and “our culture for the better, bending it towards kindness, inclusivity, and love.”

The singer and actress passed away in August 2022 at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Born in the U.K. in 1948 and raised in Melbourne, Olivia first stepped into the spotlight as a teenager in a local talent competition before launching her music career with the duo Pat & Olivia. By the early ’70s, she was making waves as a solo artist – and the rest is history.

No release date has been confirmed just yet.