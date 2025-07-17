Back in May, Piano Man Billy Joel revealed his battle with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) – a brain condition that causes fluid to build up, leading to issues with hearing, vision, and balance.

In a statement at the time, the 76-year-old said recent performances had “exacerbated” the symptoms, and under strict doctor’s orders, he had stepped back from the stage to undergo physical therapy.

But there’s a silver lining – and it comes straight from the source.

Director Susan Lacy, who’s behind the upcoming HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, gave an encouraging update during an appearance on Good Morning America this week: “He’s doing physical therapy, he’s healing, he’s working on getting better.”

And if that’s not enough to settle the nerves of worried fans, Joel’s mate Howard Stern also chimed in recently, assuring everyone that Billy gave him permission to pass on the message: “I’m not dying.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH mostly affects people over 65 and, crucially, is “often treatable and sometimes even reversible.”” So while the journey back to the stage might take time, it’s far from a final curtain call.

Joel’s team says he’s “thankful for the excellent care he is receiving” and is staying focused on his recovery.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

And when that day comes, you can bet it’ll be one hell of a show.