As Lynne McGranger prepares to bid farewell to Home and Away after 33 incredible years, fans of the beloved star are being given a rare opportunity to say goodbye in their own words.

In a touching tribute to McGranger’s legacy as Irene Roberts, Channel 7 is inviting viewers to submit personal messages, memories, and well-wishes to mark her final days in Summer Bay.

The initiative, hosted through the official Home and Away website, allows fans to reflect on how Irene has touched their lives — whether through her no-nonsense advice, fierce loyalty, or her heartwarming second chances.

Fans can submit their messages through a dedicated online portal, which will remain open in the lead-up to McGranger’s final scenes airing in August.

Fans can leave their personal messages at www.goodbyeirene.com.au

Whether it’s a heartfelt thank you, a funny memory, or a simple “We’ll miss you,” every message will become part of the final celebration of one of Aussie TV’s most iconic women.