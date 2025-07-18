Could a Buckingham Nicks reunion be on the cards?

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have set the internet alight after dropping what looks like a not-so-subtle nod to their past… and maybe, just maybe, their future.

Yesterday, the iconic duo – former lovers, longtime collaborators, and the voices behind Fleetwood Mac’s most electric moments – each shared a cryptic lyric on Instagram. Nicks posted a photo of handwritten lyrics: “And if you go forward…” to which Buckingham followed up with the next line: “I’ll meet you there.”

That lyric comes straight from Frozen Love, a deep-cut off their 1973 Buckingham Nicks album – the very track that helped land Fleetwood Mac.

Then Mick Fleetwood fanned the flames, posting a video of himself vibing out to Frozen Love with the caption: “Magic then, magic now.”

If that’s not a cosmic breadcrumb trail, we don’t know what is.

Given the choice of song and the timing, fans are speculating that some kind of Buckingham Nicks reunion could be in the works? A full Fleetwood Mac comeback seems off the table – both Nicks and Fleetwood have said the band wouldn’t return following the heartbreaking loss of Christine McVie in 2022.

Some fans reckon this could be a tease for a remastered release of their earlier material – but let’s be honest, that doesn’t quite have the same Stevie-and-Lindsey drama we’re here for.

Of course, Stevie and Lindsey’s history runs deep. They were a couple when they joined Fleetwood Mac in ’74, broke up two years later, and somehow managed to keep it semi-professional for decades – until Buckingham was fired from the band in 2018. Nicks recently shared that the last time she saw him was at McVie’s memorial, where they exchanged just three minutes of small talk.

So… what’s changed?

Whatever’s coming, it’s got longtime fans feeling all kinds of ways. A reunion? A one-off project? Just a walk down memory lane? No one knows for sure – but we’re officially on Stevie & Lindsey Watch.

Oh, and you’ve forgotten the sheer intensity of this pair… a reminder: