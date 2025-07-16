Robbie Williams has shared a heartbreaking update on his mother’s health, sharing with fans that his mother no longer recognises him, following her dementia diagnosis last year.

The 51-year-old made the heartfelt admission during a recent stop on his Britpop tour in Germany.

“My mother has dementia, and she doesn’t know who I am anymore. She doesn’t know where she is anymore,” he told the crowd.

Tragically, his mum isn’t the only close family member facing serious health challenges.

Speaking to The Sun, the singer revealed that his father, Pete Conway, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and is now largely housebound.

“My dad has Parkinson’s and he can’t leave the house,” Williams said.

“He used to sing with me every night on stage; he’d come out, steal the show, charm the audience, then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can’t leave the house.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams also shared that his father’s wife, Ayda Field, is grappling with a health crisis of her own.

“My mother-in-law, who I absolutely worship and adore, has three illnesses. She’s got lupus, Parkinson’s, and cancer. She is the most courageous lady and she is fighting, fighting, fighting.”

Reflecting on it all, the pop icon admitted he was struggling to come to terms with the shifting dynamics in his family.

“It’s very strange to be the grown-up in this situation,” he said. “I’m not ready for it.”