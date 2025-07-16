Stevie Wonder has officially had enough of the “he’s not really blind” conspiracy nonsense and, in true Stevie fashion, he shut it down with grace… and a mic-drop of wisdom.

While on stage in Cardiff on July 10 as part of his Love, Light and Song UK tour, the music legend paused between hits to address the rumour that’s followed him for decades.

“I was thinking, ‘When do I tell the world this?'” Stevie said to the crowd on July 10, in a moment captured on a fan’s Instagram. “You’ve heard the rumours about me seeing and all that? But seriously – y’all know the truth.”

And just in case anyone didn’t know the truth, Stevie laid it out, crystal clear.

“Shortly after I was born, I became blind,” he said. “And honestly? That was a blessing. It gave me a vision of the world rooted in truth – not appearances. Not in skin colour or surface stuff, but in people’s spirits. That’s what I see.”

This isn’t the first time Stevie’s spoken so openly about his blindness. In The Wonder of Stevie, an audiobook series released earlier this year, he reflected on how tough it was for his mum, Lula Mae Hardaway, when she first learned her baby boy would never see.

“She cried every night,” he recalled. “Eventually I told her, ‘Mama, you shouldn’t cry – you’re making my head hurt.'” (A classic Stevie one-liner if there ever was one.)

And then, in a way only Stevie could, he added: “Maybe God’s got something bigger in mind for me.”

Spoiler alert: He definitely did.

From “Superstition” to “Isn’t She Lovely” and beyond, Stevie Wonder has spent a lifetime proving that vision isn’t just about what you see – it’s about how you see.