Black Sabbath took the stage one last time at England’s Villa Park for their farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, a star-studded event headlined by 76-year-old Ozzy Osbourne.

Coined a once-in-a-lifetime send-off, the show featured an epic lineup including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice In Chains, Guns N’ Roses, KoRn, Tool, and more.

All proceeds were pledged to three major charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Early reports claim that the event raised nearly $200 million through ticket sales and global livestreams.

Music director Tom Morello shared the figure on Instagram, writing that “more than $190 million will be donated to houses and hospitals for children.”

