Looking for some rustic comfort? Look no further than this coffee soup recipe that originated in the Amish community.
Coffee soup is served in many Amish homes by pouring freshly coffee into a bowl, adding sugar, and crackers. For centuries, coffee was a luxury product that only wealthy people could afford.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Milk
- Instant coffee
- Sugar
- Saladas
- Steak
Method:
- Boil milk in a saucepan
- Once heated, add a sprinkle of coffee and sugar.
- Whisk until all combined.
- Crunch up some Salada crackers and add them to a bowl.
- Add your hot milk to the bowl.
- Cook your steak, add it to the bowl and enjoy!