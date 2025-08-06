Forget about pineapple, have you ever considered adding grapes to your pizza?
TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried grape pizza:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Pizza base
- Grapes
- Olive oil
- Mozzarella
- Crumbled feta
- Black pepper
- Prosciutto
Method:
- Place sliced grapes, mozzarella and feta cheese on your pizza base.
- Drizzle olive oil and cracked pepper on top.
- Put in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 180°C.
- Once cooked, top the pizza with prosciutto and a drizzle of oil.