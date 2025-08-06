Forget about pineapple, have you ever considered adding grapes to your pizza?

TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried grape pizza:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Pizza base
  • Grapes
  • Olive oil
  • Mozzarella
  • Crumbled feta
  • Black pepper
  • Prosciutto

Method:

  1. Place sliced grapes, mozzarella and feta cheese on your pizza base.
  2. Drizzle olive oil and cracked pepper on top.
  3. Put in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 180°C.
  4. Once cooked, top the pizza with prosciutto and a drizzle of oil.
