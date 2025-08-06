Forget about pineapple, have you ever considered adding grapes to your pizza?

TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried grape pizza:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pizza base

Grapes

Olive oil

Mozzarella

Crumbled feta

Black pepper

Prosciutto

Method:

Place sliced grapes, mozzarella and feta cheese on your pizza base. Drizzle olive oil and cracked pepper on top. Put in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 180°C. Once cooked, top the pizza with prosciutto and a drizzle of oil.