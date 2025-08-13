Have you ever considered adding tomato sauce to your cake?

Apparently, it was a thing (albeit small ‘thing’) in the ’70s, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1x can of tomato soup
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 1/2 cup of oil
  • 1x cup of sugar
  • 1x cup of raisins
  • 1tsp of nutmeg
  • 1tsp of baking soda
  • 2tsp of cinnamon
  • 2tsp of allspice
  • 2 cups of flour

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Once mixed, place it in the air fryer at 180°C for 15 minutes.
