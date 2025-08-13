Have you ever considered adding tomato sauce to your cake?
Apparently, it was a thing (albeit small ‘thing’) in the ’70s, so naturally, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1x can of tomato soup
- 1/2 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of oil
- 1x cup of sugar
- 1x cup of raisins
- 1tsp of nutmeg
- 1tsp of baking soda
- 2tsp of cinnamon
- 2tsp of allspice
- 2 cups of flour
Method
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
- Once mixed, place it in the air fryer at 180°C for 15 minutes.