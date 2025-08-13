Have you ever considered adding tomato sauce to your cake?

Apparently, it was a thing (albeit small ‘thing’) in the ’70s, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients

1x can of tomato soup

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of oil

1x cup of sugar

1x cup of raisins

1tsp of nutmeg

1tsp of baking soda

2tsp of cinnamon

2tsp of allspice

2 cups of flour

Method