Have you ever considered combining chocolate and marshmallows with some good ol’ baked beans? Us neither, but TikTok has!

Naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

Ingredients

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bread

Chocolate chips

Mini marshmallows

Baked beans

Butter

Method

Lightly pat down a circle in the middle of a slice of bread. Place a scoop of choc chips, marshmallows and a spoonful of beans in the middle of the circle. Add another piece of bread on top. Place a glass rim around the filling, combining the two pieces of bread to form a pocket. Remove the excess bread. Once the pockets are created, add butter to your pan and lightly brown each side. Enjoy… or try to!