Have you ever considered combining chocolate and marshmallows with some good ol’ baked beans? Us neither, but TikTok has!
Naturally, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe:
Ingredients
- Bread
- Chocolate chips
- Mini marshmallows
- Baked beans
- Butter
Method
- Lightly pat down a circle in the middle of a slice of bread.
- Place a scoop of choc chips, marshmallows and a spoonful of beans in the middle of the circle.
- Add another piece of bread on top.
- Place a glass rim around the filling, combining the two pieces of bread to form a pocket.
- Remove the excess bread.
- Once the pockets are created, add butter to your pan and lightly brown each side.
- Enjoy… or try to!