Have you ever considered combining chocolate and marshmallows with some good ol’ baked beans? Us neither, but TikTok has!

Naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Or save to listen later: Listen on iHeart Listen on Apple Listen on Spotify

Recipe:

Ingredients

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Bread
  • Chocolate chips
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Baked beans
  • Butter

Method

  1. Lightly pat down a circle in the middle of a slice of bread.
  2. Place a scoop of choc chips, marshmallows and a spoonful of beans in the middle of the circle.
  3. Add another piece of bread on top.
  4. Place a glass rim around the filling, combining the two pieces of bread to form a pocket.
  5. Remove the excess bread.
  6. Once the pockets are created, add butter to your pan and lightly brown each side.
  7. Enjoy… or try to!
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
chocolate baked bean pockets Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker