Have you ever considered adding some pickles to your good ol’ tiramisu?
Well, these TikTokers have, so naturally, we had to give it a whirl!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Pickles and pickle juice
- Ladyfingers
- Whipped cream
Method:
- Place whipped cream at the bottom of the dish.
- Place a layer of pickles on top.
- Soak the ladyfingers in pickle juice, then layer them on top of the pickles.
- Add another layer of whipped cream over the ladyfingers.
- Finally, add another layer of pickles.