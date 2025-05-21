Have you ever considered adding some pickles to your good ol’ tiramisu?

Well, these TikTokers have, so naturally, we had to give it a whirl!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Pickles and pickle juice

Ladyfingers

Whipped cream

Method:

Place whipped cream at the bottom of the dish. Place a layer of pickles on top. Soak the ladyfingers in pickle juice, then layer them on top of the pickles. Add another layer of whipped cream over the ladyfingers. Finally, add another layer of pickles.