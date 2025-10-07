There’s a crisis in Aussie kitchens right now – the national potato shortage has hit hard.

Hot chips are scarce, and our favourite fried sides are becoming a luxury item.

So, we obviously had to find an alternative… SPAM!

Yes, you read that right – some good ol’ Spam.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Spam

Grated parmesan cheese

Grated cheddar cheese

1x egg

Method:

Grate 1/2 block of Spam. Mix with 1/4 cup of grated parmesan. Add in 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar. Chuck in 1x egg and combine. Roll into fry-looking pieces. Pop in air fryer and bake for 20 minutes at 205°C.