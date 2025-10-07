There’s a crisis in Aussie kitchens right now – the national potato shortage has hit hard.
Hot chips are scarce, and our favourite fried sides are becoming a luxury item.
So, we obviously had to find an alternative… SPAM!
Yes, you read that right – some good ol’ Spam.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Spam
- Grated parmesan cheese
- Grated cheddar cheese
- 1x egg
Method:
- Grate 1/2 block of Spam.
- Mix with 1/4 cup of grated parmesan.
- Add in 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar.
- Chuck in 1x egg and combine.
- Roll into fry-looking pieces.
- Pop in air fryer and bake for 20 minutes at 205°C.