Looking for a pizza dough alternative? Look no further than some good ol’ watermelon!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Or save to listen later: Listen on iHeart Listen on Apple Listen on Spotify

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Whole slice of watermelon
  • Tomato sauce
  • 5 x slices of square cheese
  • Pineapple chunks
  • Sliced spam
  • Cranberry sauce
Advertisement
Advertisement

Method:

  1. Spread tomato sauce over the slice of watermelon.
  2. Add the slices of cheese on top.
  3. Evenly spread out the pineapple and spam on top of the cheese.
  4. Finish by topping it with a few spoonfuls of cranberry sauce.
  5. Microwave for around 90 seconds.
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker watermelon pizza