Looking for a pizza dough alternative? Look no further than some good ol’ watermelon!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Whole slice of watermelon

Tomato sauce

5 x slices of square cheese

Pineapple chunks

Sliced spam

Cranberry sauce

Method:

Spread tomato sauce over the slice of watermelon. Add the slices of cheese on top. Evenly spread out the pineapple and spam on top of the cheese. Finish by topping it with a few spoonfuls of cranberry sauce. Microwave for around 90 seconds.