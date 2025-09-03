Looking for a pizza dough alternative? Look no further than some good ol’ watermelon!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Whole slice of watermelon
- Tomato sauce
- 5 x slices of square cheese
- Pineapple chunks
- Sliced spam
- Cranberry sauce
Method:
- Spread tomato sauce over the slice of watermelon.
- Add the slices of cheese on top.
- Evenly spread out the pineapple and spam on top of the cheese.
- Finish by topping it with a few spoonfuls of cranberry sauce.
- Microwave for around 90 seconds.