Have you ever thought of combining chocolate chip cookie mix with some Spam?

We haven’t, but TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Yes – we tried chocolate chip cookies with SPAM.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Spam

Brown sugar

Cookie dough

Method:

Dice Spam into chucks and coat in brown sugar. Place the Spam into air fryer at 180°C for 8 minutes. Mix your cookie dough and Spam into a bowl, and give it a good mix. Separate into small balls and bake in the air fryer at 160°C for 12 minutes. Eat and enjoy (or try to).