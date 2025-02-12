Have you ever thought of combining chocolate chip cookie mix with some Spam?
We haven’t, but TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try!
Yes – we tried chocolate chip cookies with SPAM.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Spam
- Brown sugar
- Cookie dough
Method:
- Dice Spam into chucks and coat in brown sugar.
- Place the Spam into air fryer at 180°C for 8 minutes.
- Mix your cookie dough and Spam into a bowl, and give it a good mix.
- Separate into small balls and bake in the air fryer at 160°C for 12 minutes.
- Eat and enjoy (or try to).