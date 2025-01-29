What do you get if you mixed your good ol’ caesar salad with some alcohol?
A caesar salad martini, of course… well, according to TikTok.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Ice
- Vodka
- Caesar salad dressing
- Olive juice and olives
- Lemon
- Parmesan cheese
- Olive oil
- Pepper
Method:
- Add ice to the mixer.
- Add 3 shots of vodka.
- Add 4 tablespoons of caesar salad dressing.
- Add 3 tablespoons of olive juice and mix.
- Cover the rim of the glass with lemon.
- Dip the rim of the glass into parmesan cheese.
- Fill the glass with the cocktail mix.
- Finish by drizzling olive oil on top.
- Sprinkle cracked black pepper.
- Add olives and enjoy!