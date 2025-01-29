What do you get if you mixed your good ol’ caesar salad with some alcohol?

A caesar salad martini, of course… well, according to TikTok.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Ice

Vodka

Caesar salad dressing

Olive juice and olives

Lemon

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Pepper

Method:

Add ice to the mixer. Add 3 shots of vodka. Add 4 tablespoons of caesar salad dressing. Add 3 tablespoons of olive juice and mix. Cover the rim of the glass with lemon. Dip the rim of the glass into parmesan cheese. Fill the glass with the cocktail mix. Finish by drizzling olive oil on top. Sprinkle cracked black pepper. Add olives and enjoy!