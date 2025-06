We’re not even going to lie about this.

This week’s TikTok Tucker was quite possibly the worst one we have ever had.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried HOT DOG PANCAKES:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Frankfurts

Oil

Tomato sauce

Mustard

Maple syrup

Method:

Blend 4 frankfurts and 3/4 cups of hot water. Pour the blended frankfurt mix in a pan. Flip the pancake after one side goes brown. Plate them. Add tomato sauce, mustard and maple syrup as topping. Enjoy (… or try to)!