Have you ever considered adding some coconut milk to your Coca-Cola? Neither, but apparently it’s a delight!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Coconut milk

Coca-Cola

Ice

Method:

Add some ice to the glass. Fill the glass 3/4 full of Coca-Cola. Fill the rest of the glass with coconut milk. Serve and enjoy!