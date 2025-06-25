Have you ever considered adding chocolate to your good ol’ macaroni and cheese?
Well, TikTok has and we are very intrigued.
Naturally, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Cooking chocolate (to melt)
- Macaroni and cheese (packet mix is fine)
Method:
- Make up your mac and cheese.
- Melt some chocolate.
- Pour some chocolate into some muffin/cupcake tins.
- Add more chocolate to cover the mac and cheese.
- Place in freezer for 20-30 minutes.