Have you ever considered adding chocolate to your good ol’ macaroni and cheese?

Well, TikTok has and we are very intrigued.

Naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Cooking chocolate (to melt)
  • Macaroni and cheese (packet mix is fine)

Method:

  1. Make up your mac and cheese.
  2. Melt some chocolate.
  3. Pour some chocolate into some muffin/cupcake tins.
  4. Add more chocolate to cover the mac and cheese.
  5. Place in freezer for 20-30 minutes.
