The internet is going crazy with the discovery of a perplexing beverage known simply as ‘Beef Fizz’.

The ungodly concoction features a clashing quartet of ingredients that includes: ginger ale, lemon juice, ice (so far, so good!) and…beef broth.

Yikes!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

750ml of condensed beef broth.

1 cup of chilled ginger ale.

2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Method:

Combine all the ingredients and pour over ice. Enjoy (… or try to)!