Sixteen years after famously falling out just moments before a show, Liam and Noel Gallagher have finally reunited on stage.

The long-feuding Oasis brothers returned to the spotlight with a triumphant 23-song set at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – their first gig together since August 22, 2009.

Backed by an all-star lineup including founding guitarist and keyboardist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, longtime bandmates Gem Archer and Andy Bell, plus new recruits Joey Waronker on drums and Christian Madden on keys, the performance marked a milestone fans had long stopped daring to hope for.

They opened with a fitting choice – ‘Hello,’ from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? – and went on to feature eight tracks from the Britpop-defining 1995 album, including a powerful encore of ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ ‘Wonderwall,’ and ‘Champagne Supernova.’ Their 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe, was also well represented with six tracks on the setlist.

Watch the opening here…

Oasis July 4, 2025 Cardiff, Wales Set List

“Hello” “Acquiesce” “Morning Glory” “Some Might Say” “Bring it On Down” “Cigarettes and Alcohol” “Fade Away” “Supersonic” “Roll With It” “Talk Tonight” “Half the World Away” “Little by Little” “D’You Know What I Mean?” “Stand By Me” “Cast No Shadow” “Slide Away” “Whatever” “Live Forever” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”

Encore: