Scott and Jenny Morrison have pleaded for the return of a precious photo album that was donated to an op shop by mistake.

A Tiktoker posted a video after spotting the album full of never-before-seen photos of the former prime minister and his wife Jenny at Salvos Rockdale in Sydney’s south last week.

Jonesy & Amanda’s digital producer Jenna Benson tracked down the new owner of the photo album – who wasn’t the creator of the TikTok video – and asked what it would take to get him to return the prized possession.

Unfortunately, the response is not what we wanted.

This was followed by Jenny Morrison calling the show with an emotional plea.

Hear what happened next:

