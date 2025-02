“Creamy, tangy and fruity, this is the easiest 3-ingredient dessert for this summer…”

Well, that’s what the recipe says, but we’ll be the judge of that!

Hear what happened when we tried the Creamy Sangria Ice-Cream Sundae:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Red wine

Vanilla ice-cream

Canned fruit

Method:

Add 2 scoops of ice-cream into a glass. Add 1/4 of a cup of red wine. Finish with 2 tablespoons of canned fruit.