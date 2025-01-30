Followthe podcast on

Veteran broadcaster ‘Ugly’ Phil O’Neil is stepping down from his position as host of Mornings on GOLD101.7 to pursue his dream of talk radio.

With over 40 years in the industry, Phil has been a familiar voice across some of Australia’s biggest radio networks. His extensive career includes hosting the nationally syndicated Hot30 Countdown on Austereo, as well as shows on Nova 96.9, Triple M, 96FM, and Star 104.5. He has also presented talk shows on 2UE in Sydney and LBC in London and spent multiple stints in the UK with Kerrang Radio, Kiss 100, XFM, and Planet Rock.

Phil joined WSFM (now GOLD101.7) in November 2020 and has been a valued part of the network ever since. In 2024, he had a standout year, winning the ACRA Award for Best Music Host in October before taking the #1 spot in Mornings in November – ending Ray Hadley’s decade-long reign and contributing to WSFM’s rise to outright #1 station in Sydney for the first time.

Commenting on his departure, Phil O’Neil said: “WSFM GOLD101.7 has been more than just my radio station for the last four years, it’s been my second home.

I’ll definitely miss the laughs with my fantastic co-workers and also the listeners who have become such great friends. Heck…I might even miss playing Roxette!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sue Carter, ARN’s Head of Content – GOLD Network, said: “Phil is one of a kind, I’ve known him for decades and over that time I’ve seen his passion for radio only get stronger.

We send him off with our best wishes and a huge thank you for everything he has brought to the station.”

Phil’s final show will be Friday, February 28, with a replacement for GOLD101.7 Mornings to be announced soon.