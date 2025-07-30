Have you ever considered adding some banana to your good ol’ beef mince? Neither.

But, after this recipe started flooding our TikTok feeds, we knew we had to try it!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 500g beef mince
  • 2-4 bananas
  • Mexican seasoning
  • Cottage cheese
  • Fresh coriander

Method:

  1. Brown the mince.
  2. Add the Mexican seasoning.
  3. Add sliced banana.
  4. Once the banana and mince is cooked, plate it up.
  5. Add a scoop of cottage cheese.
  6. Garnish with coriander.
