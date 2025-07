Let’s face it – recipes from the 1970s can be a bit, uh, distasteful? Unpleasant? Sickening?

Well, this one certainly fit the criteria.

Hear what happened when we tried 70s Banana Tuna Salad:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 bananas

1/2 cup of diced canned pineapple

1 1/2 large Tuna cans

3 chopped pickles

Mayonnaise

Salt

Method:

Combine the banana, pineapple and pickles into a bowl. Add salt, and a decent amount of mayonnaise and tuna. Stir, shake and mix. Serve and enjoy (… or try to).